Archbishop Elpidophoros of America: Powerful Statement on George Floyd Murder

Archbishop Elpidophoros, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America issued a powerful statement via his Twitter and Facebook profiles, strongly condemning the “unjust slaying” of George Floyd.

“The unjust slaying of George Floyd cannot be where America stands. Violence only breeds violence, but when such violence is perpetrated by those in authority, we must all stand up and say: “Not on our watch!” We must stand against racism and stand for equality for all.”

The unjust slaying of George Floyd cannot be where America stands. Violence only breeds violence, but when such violence is perpetrated by those in authority, we must all stand up and say: “Not on our watch!” We must stand against racism and stand for equality for all. — Elpidophoros (@Elpidophoros) May 29, 2020

George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody when he was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into the victim’s neck.

The incident has sparked outrage in the United States with angry demonstrations and riots breaking out in cities across the nation.

The incidents were further exacerbated by a Tweet from the President of the United States who referred to rioters as “thugs” and suggested that the rioters be shot. The Tweet, marked by Twitter as violating its terms of service for “glorifying violence” was stamped with a warning label.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!