Archbishop Elpidophoros: MLK’s Assassination Still Haunts Our National Soul

In a video message, Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America called for Orthodox Christians to do more for racial justice, equality and peace in America.

“We also bear a responsibility to speak and act in the interests of justice for all,” the Archbishop said, recounting the memory of Martin Luther King, whose memory is celebrated today in the United States.

“We must recognized that the wounds of centuries of slavery have not been fully overcome simply because there was a Civil War, or because there was Reconstruction, or when the Voting Rights Act was signed by President Johnson in the presence of Dr. King.”

“Justice takes hard work over generations and as Christians we are called to that work.”

