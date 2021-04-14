Home NewsDiaspora Applications Open for U.S. Foreign Policy Trip to Greece, Cyprus
DiasporaNews

Applications Open for U.S. Foreign Policy Trip to Greece, Cyprus

by Darden Livesay
Foreign Policy Greece

The Washington D.C.-based American Hellenic Institute Foundation is accepting applications for its 18-day summer 2021 foreign policy trip to Greece and Cyprus.

The program open to undergraduate U.S. students (rising sophomores) of Greek or Cypriot descent or to currently enrolled full-time graduate students with a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, April 16. Applications received after this day be reviewed on a “space-available” basis. Click here for full application details.

Participants must arrive in Washington D.C. by 3:00pm on June 22, 2021. The students depart for Cyprus on June 25 and depart Cyprus for Greece on July 2. The program will conclude officially at midnight on July 9 and students can depart on July 9, 2021. 

Students with an interest in U.S.-Greece-Cyprus relations and policy challenges facing Greece and Cyprus will benefit from this program. Program size is limited, and participation is contingent upon acceptance by the program review committee.

For full program details including how to apply, visit the American Hellenic Institute Foundation’s website.

Darden Livesay

