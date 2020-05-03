American Airlines Suspends PHL-ATH Flight, Will Resume Chicago Non-Stop to Athens on June 4

While the travel industry assesses the shock of the Coronavirus pandemic and a near halt to domestic and international travel, airlines throughout the world are re-working their schedules to adapt to a new reality– at least for the next several months.

United Airlines has already announced the suspension of its non-stop service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens for the entire 2020 season. The Chicago-based airline operated a daily flight to the Greek capital from May until October, since 2016.

American Airlines has also axed its daily non-stop service from Philadelphia to Athens, while in a massive restructure of its schedule of salvaged flights, announced that its daily non-stop service between Chicago and Athens would resume on June 5.

Emirates, which also flies year-round daily service between Newark and Athens stoped operating most of its flights in March and recently announced a resumption of service– including the Athens route– on July 1.

