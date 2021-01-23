American Airlines Announces Launch Date for NYC to Athens Nonstop Flights

Despite the air of uncertainty with how the Coronavirus pandemic will play out in the coming months and whether or not national travel restrictions will be lifted, one U.S. carrier is hopeful that planeloads of Americans will be landing in Athens, beginning June 3, 2021.

American Airlines has announced its much-anticipated start date of its transatlantic service between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline is the world’s largest airline when measured by fleet size and passengers carried.

According to a release by the company, the move to schedule its Athens service follows Department of Transportation approval. American is also adding a non-stop flight from JFK to Tel Aviv, Israel and is linking both flights with dozens of cities in the Northeast in conjunction with an extensive agreement signed with JetBlue.

“With this alliance, American and JetBlue will operate the biggest network for our customers in the Northeast, which will allow American to grow our mainline operations as we recover from the pandemic,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are already planning to launch new international routes to Athens and Tel Aviv this summer, which are just two of many new routes we plan to launch.”

Prior to the pandemic, which brought an abrupt halt to international travel throughout the world, American was already flying non-stop to Athens from Philadelphia and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The airline hasn’t announced whether these routes will resume.

