Add the ‘Frescopod’ to Your List of the Greatest Greek Inventions

We know the Greeks invented democracy, the theater and the Olympics– even cheesecake. Well, we can add the Frescopod to this illustrious list of great Greek inventions.

Yianni Mamtsaderis was bored during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic and began bringing an idea to life that had been on his mind for a while.

The native New Yorker was always concerned with the health and well-being of our planet and watched as his own family threw away dozens upon dozens of single-serve plastic coffee pods every week.

Yianni wanted to do something about what he considered to be one of the greatest examples of unnecessary human-made waste that was negatively impacting the earth’s wellness.

His research was startling. And then came his own eureka moment.

In 2019 alone, approximately 14.3 billion plastic pods were thrown into the trash. Mamtsaderis did the math and realized that if these pods could wrap around the earth, they would make almost 16 circles.

He created Frescopod, a recyclable, single use system that isn’t only good for the environment, but also saves consumers money in the long run.

The invention is basic, and it’s hard to believe someone hasn’t thought of this yet. It includes a 100% biodegradable single-use filter with a stainless steel ring that is designed to fit any single-serve coffee maker.

His idea was put on Kickstarter, the popular website where entrepreneurs ask for support for their inventions and ideas, and the rest is history, as they say.

Currently, Mamtsaderis’ idea has caught on like wildfire and his Kickstarter is nearing $50,000 in sales.

Click here to see his presentation video for the Frescopod.

