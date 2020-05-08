Acropolis to Re-Open May 18 as Mitsotakis Elbow-Bumps His Way Through Athens Streets

After being shuttered for nearly two months, Greece’s ancient sites, including the Acropolis hill towering high above the city of Athens, will reopen to visitors on May 18, authorities from the Health Ministry announced.

The ancient monuments throughout the nation were closed, as were all of the nation’s museums back in mid-March when Greece’s lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus went into effect.

Museums will re-open in mid-June while open-air performances will resume in mid-July, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, adding that social distance and safety rules will apply.

Restrictions that forced citizens to remain in their homes unless pre-permission was granted via text message were eased on Monday and small shops have opened in a gradual return to normalcy.

The Greek Prime Minister has repeatedly warned that health officials are closely monitoring the situation and lockdowns could be imposed again should a spike in cases occur.

In an attempt to help the citizenry to return to a sense of normalcy, Mitsotakis released a video he posted on Facebook page showing himself walking the streets of Athens and visiting shopkeepers, while elbow-bumping locals.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.