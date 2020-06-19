20 Unforgettable Mykonos Experiences in Photos

It’s the most talked-about Greek Island and the one people love to hate and love to love all at the same time. Celebrities used to flock here in the 50s and 60s to walk bare-foot in town and not worry about how their hair looked— as Elizabeth Taylor famously said about her visits to Mykonos.
All that’s changed today as it’s become the island not to hide on— but to be seen on.
Regardless, Mykonos still hasn’t lost its Greek island charm and beauty and it remains a magical destination for visitors from throughout the world.
Here are 20 unforgettable Mykonos experiences.
