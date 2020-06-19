Home FeaturesDestinations 20 Unforgettable Mykonos Experiences in Photos
by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
It’s the most talked-about Greek Island and the one people love to hate and love to love all at the same time. Celebrities used to flock here in the 50s and 60s to walk bare-foot in town and not worry about how their hair looked— as Elizabeth Taylor famously said about her visits to Mykonos.

All that’s changed today as it’s become the island not to hide on— but to be seen on.

Regardless, Mykonos still hasn’t lost its Greek island charm and beauty and it remains a magical destination for visitors from throughout the world.

Here are 20 unforgettable Mykonos experiences.

  • Lunch on the beach at Taverna Nikolas.
  • Getting lost and ending up at Kastro Bar
  • Catching a film at Cine Manto
  • Amygdalota from Kyklamino
  • Sneaky Sundays at Scorpios
  • A sunset drag show at Jackie O Beach.
  • Dodging waves in Little Venice after drinks at Caprice.
  • A crepe made by Argyro at Bougazi
  • Lunch at Kiki’s
  • Watching Priscilla at Jackie O at 3am
  • Champagne and fruit on the beach at Elia.
  • A Cosmopolitan Martini at Lola
  • Maerio’s keftedes at their only outdoor table.
  • Add a Marouli salad.
  • Waking up and looking out the window.
  • Sunset Cabaret at the Elysium Hotel.
  • Dancing hard until 6am at Babylon .
  • Swimming in a pool that feels like you’re on top of the world
  • Jewelry shopping at Harry Mestro
  • Fruit and champagne at Elia Beach
  • Baby shrimp at Liasti
  • Sea Urchin spaghetti at Nammos
