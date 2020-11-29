100th Anniversary “Remember Their Names” Asia Minor Memorial Project

In light of the upcoming centennial commemoration of the September 1922 Smyrna Catastrophe, the Greek America Foundation has launched a unique project aiming to support an award-winning film’s digital restoration, the production of a historical documentary film, and most importantly, a digital remembrance of the names of the victims of one of the greatest human catastrophes in history, the Asia Minor Catastrophe and genocide of the Greek Orthodox Christian population in Anatolia.

This initiative, the “Remember Their Names: Asia Minor Memorial Project,” includes the complete digital restoration of the short film “Light Blue and Orange” (2004) by filmmaker Stefanos Sitaras, as well as the production of a short, historical documentary bonus add-on, which will be re-released to film festivals throughout the world and to the general public.

Sitaras made the film, which was loosely based on Ilias Venezis book “Aeolian Earth” (Αιολική Γη) when he was only fourteen year old. The film captivated audiences and film festival juries alike but its current state makes it impossible to screen.

The project also includes a digital memorial scrolling wall that will include names and stories of victims and those who fled as refugees to all corners of the globe, which will be provided by donor families who wish to memorialize and immortalize their family stories.

In the video, Stefanos Sitaras explains the details and cost of the work necessary to remaster his 2004 short film.

The foundation is raising funds for the digital remastering of “Light Blue and Orange” and the production of “Remember Their Names,” the new short historical documentary which will accompany the re-release of the remastered film.

For details about the Greek America Foundation’s Remember Their Names Project, click here.

Samples of the imagery that will accompany the project, with stories and photos already submitted by donors:

