WWII Era Mine Detonated Off Coast of Mani

Greek Navy divers have successfully completed a mission to deactivate a mine that was on the bottom of the sea floor, off the coast of southern Peloponnese.

The World War II-era German mine was still active and can be seen exploding in the short video that was released by the Greek Navy.

The mission was carried by specialized naval divers, with the involvement of coast guard and police authorities from the region.

Remnants remain throughout Greece from the brutal Nazi German invasion in 1941.

In 2017, more than 60,000 residents of Thessaloniki were forced to evacuate their homes so a bomb that was unearthed during construction projects could be deactivated.

This past May, another underwater mine was detonated off the coast of Thessaloniki.