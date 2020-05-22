Who Can Enter Greece in First Phase? Speculation Adds to Confusion, Awaiting Official Clarification

Has the list of nations been published whose citizens will be permitted to enter Greece?

In the past 24 hours since the Greek Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis made the announcement about Greece’s reopening, we’ve received more than 300 emails from readers asking for clarification.

We have requested an official list from the Greek Ministry of Tourism but have not heard back.

Various media have speculated and announced certain “lists” of nations but none of these lists have been substantiated from an official government source as of yet.

Skai News in Greece mentioned 19 nations on its evening broadcast of May 19— including countries like China and excluding Germany– which was noted by the news commentators.

Skai news is reporting an “approved list” of the following 19 nations: Cyprus, Israel, China, Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic.

The mention of China in Skai News’ report generated a lot of negative comments on social media, with dozens of people commenting about the country’s “untrustworthy” data that it was sharing with the World Health Organization and Greek health authorities inability to really know the status of such nations when their data has come under fire from numerous experts.

Another source, Capital.gr claimed in a report that a list of 20 nations has been submitted for review by Greece’s health officials handling the pandemic crisis and will review the list, based on the nation’s disease/infection and death rates.

Unlike Skai News’ list, the list on Capital.gr does include Germany. Their list is Germany, Cyprus, Israel, China, Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Adding to the confusion, state-run ERT News published in its evening news on May 21, a shorter list of countries from which flights would be allowed to enter Greece in the first phase of re-opening. This list included Cyprus, Israel, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, Norway, Poland, Denmark, Hungary and Albania. The ERT News report here.

These disparate reports were picked up and republished as “factual” by various “news” portals, including many that serve diaspora communities throughout the world and published as factual, without mentioning any official sources.

*It should be noted that The Pappas Post’s policy with such sensitive information that could lead to people booking air travel and making plans to travel will only be published when we receive an official notification by a relevant Greek government agency or ministry. We emailed the press office at the Greek National Tourist Organization for a clarification but have not received an update as of yet.

