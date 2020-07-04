Which Greek Island Are You Campaign Goes Viral on Social Media

Only a few days after launching, a new campaign by a beloved Greek beach brand named Sun of a Beach has gone viral on social media with tens of thousands of people sharing “Which Greek island Are you” on their newsfeeds.

The catchy campaign, in Greek called “Ti Nisi ‘Se Si” is a play on words, from the old Greek expression that everyone’s heard at least once in their lives when asked by someone “Τίνος είσαι εσύ?” or “Whose are you,” referring to who your parents are.

Using quick choices with accompanying images and asking the user to choose between questions like calamari vs. ceviche and sun bed vs. sand, the algorithm on the back end calculates a score and in the end, based on the user’s answers, a Greek island appears on the screen that best suits your personality.

“This was the perfect way to reach our customers throughout the world, by sharing a bit of our Greek island culture with them, and asking them to share theirs,” Melina Pispa, co-founder of Sun of a Beach told The Pappas Post.

This isn’t the first time the company has used creativity and innovation to share their story. Last summer Sun of a Beach partnered with several Greek artists who created designs for their towels with images of what Greek summer meant to them. The artists series, which included only 50 numbered pieces from each design, sold out almost immediately.

This year, the company has partnered with internationally-acclaimed fashion designer Mary Katrantzou on a series the designer herself created.

Pispa, together with her partner Elli Rountou, founded Sun of a Beach in 2012 and have grown the company into Greece’s premier beach towel and accessories brand, with customers in Greece and throughout the world via its online shop.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to everything that Greece and Greek Summer represents to people throughout the world, including the quality and craftsmanship of our products, from the design to their creation, as well as how we express our message to the world,” Melina explained.

According to a press release from the company, in less than four days since launching, the “Which Greek Island Are You?” campaign has gone viral with more than 150,000 people taking part— a whopping 40,000 of which from the United States.

The campaign is the brainchild of one of Greece’s most innovative creative agencies, Athens-based Cambo, which has created numerous online, interactive campaigns.

So… have you taken the quiz? Which Greek island are you?

