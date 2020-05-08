What We Need is Agape: My Response to the Priest in Chicago Who Chooses Anger and Blame Over Hope

It’s a strange and difficult time for people of faith throughout the world— no matter which faith tradition they might follow— who are looking for clarity, strength and renewal from their spiritual leaders.
As Orthodox Christians, we are unable to attend church services and be with our families, our koumbari, the aunts and uncles of our children. We can’t break bread together at after-church luncheons, nor bake together in preparation for our Spring and Summer festivals. To many, the loss of this community has been the worst part of the pandemic.
Of course, to others, not being able to receive the most important of sacraments— Holy Communion— that we believe is medicine that heals, is the worst of ironies, especially at this time of mass sickness.
People are struggling— and during this struggle they aren’t even able receive the hopeful, helpful and positive messages from their priests beyond a computer screen.
The most important week of renewal for Orthodox Christians— Holy Week— found us locked in our homes staring at iPad screens while priests chanted in empty churches before us.
I cried to myself on the eve of Holy Thursday, watching Jesus Christ on the wooden cross while the priest online chanted “Today is hung upon the Tree…” while he proceeded to make his way around an empty church.
Fortunately, many spiritual leaders have used this opportunity to put the crisis into a different perspective. A positive, and hopeful one and one we can all learn from.
Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos shared a series of hopeful and relevant video greetings including a Paschal message of hope and renewal.
Archbishop Nikitas of Great Britain took a completely different approach and offered his followers a profound opportunity to look at the glass half full and to ponder what this pandemic has given us, rather than what it’s taken away.
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America took a bold step and for the first time in the Church’s history, illuminated millions of people around the world with the Άγιο Φως— the Holy Light of the Resurrection— digitally.
These— and many other spiritual fathers and spiritual leaders— used the resources they had at their disposal to share positive, encouraging, hopeful messages with a flock thirsty for spiritual nourishment and answers to sometimes unanswerable questions.
They provided solutions and work-arounds when asked by their faithful how they will worship, or how they will inspire their children to stay connected to God when the entire world is being told to stay physically disconnected.
Yet in one Greek Orthodox parish in suburban Chicago, the priest had a different message to his faithful.
On Good Friday after the services of the “Apokathilosis,” when Jesus is taken down off the cross and placed into the Kouvouklion, in preparation for the “funeral procession” and the singing of the Hymns of Praise that will take place later that day— this priest didn’t offer a message of hope, or advice to his faithful on how they can be a part of Christ’s Passion while at home.
He didn’t offer a special word to the children, who were struggling to understand why they won’t be able to walk under the Epitaphio this year, or explain to the little girls why they won’t be able to put on their white dresses and decorate Christ’s tomb with flowers this year.
Instead, he blamed gays, atheists and abortions for the Coronavirus.
To be fair, his medieval, vile words were much more eloquent than my synopsis above, but if you listen to the clip (provided below), you’ll understand exactly who’s to blame for this global health crisis, according to this priest who is amongst us and preaching in the year 2020.
The video was taken down from the Church’s website and some will wonder why I have chosen to share publish his angry, vile words.
My answer is simple: Agape.
This year, New York Life released a commercial explaining the different types of love described by classical Greek language – starting with philía/φιλία, moving to storgē/στοργή, and then to érōs/έρως.
But the commercial concludes that it is the fourth kind of love that is “the most admirable”; it is “love as an action…it takes courage, sacrifice, strength.” This kind of love is agápē/αγάπη.
More than ever, Agape is needed. And I am heartened to see so many express this most admirable kind of love through action.
Archbishop Elpidophoros and Archbishop Nikitas and Bishop Demetrios expressed it with their actions, as I mentioned above.
First responders who risk their own lives – and some have sacrificed theirs – and the lives of their family members to take care of us. Restauranteurs who face an existential threat but still donate food. Random acts of kindness performed by people from all walks of life.
But we have seen the flip side as well. A young African American executed in broad daylight for daring to jog in the street. People flippantly commenting on social media about the number of lives they would be willing to sacrifice – one even declaring that his mother was willing to put her life at risk – to end “stay at home orders”. A proliferation of hate-inspiring conspiracy theories. This is the anti-agape movement.
So, it was more than discouraging that on Good Friday, as we should have been in awe at the ultimate expression of agape – as Jesus declares in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” – that a Greek Orthodox priest resorted to hate.
This priest is articulate and sounds calm and humble, but his words were clear. He did not describe the God of agape, but one of vengeance and hate. He ignores not only John 3:16, but John 3:17 as well: “For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.”
Whatever the inspiration for this priest’s comments were, they certainly did not come from what we hear during Holy Week. Listen to his remarks. Does he quote Jesus? Does he quote the teachings of the Orthodox Church? No. He quotes some peripheral religious zealot from outside our Church and community.
In the spirit of Pascha and in agape, we should be willing to forgive this priest for promoting such hate. But he hasn’t asked for such forgiveness. He just took the video evidence of his transgression down, thinking that no one would see it again.
Our Church – both as an institution and as the collective body of the faithful – faces unprecedented challenges. To overcome these challenges we need faith, not fundamentalism. We need to look to the words of Christ. We need agape.
This is an unedited clip from the priest’s sermon.
This is the complete service. The sermon is at the end.
Note: The featured image is the Lamentation over the Dead Christ, a painting by the Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli and captures the essence of the agape Jesus Christ’s followers had for him as they take him down off the cross and place him in the tomb.
Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update
Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?
Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.
35 comments
Interesting article with nothing but hearsay or clear proof on what Father presented to church via the web cast a few weeks ago. Are you aware that this priest has been serving the suburbs for over 25 years, well educated and also a family man himself Gregory? How well do you know Fr other then hearing a snippet of 1 sermon in which Fr quotes an article and then you label him as a zealot? If you are going to challenge a sermon from Good Friday, have more proof and a direct quote of what was insulting to you and others. What was the context? What exact words were used? Why not initiate a conversation and engage on this instead of acting like 8th grade social media bullies? Interesting how comments on your FB feed regarding this matter were from you and your followers using words like “Orthodox Taliban” and other childish insults comparing him to Pat Robertson? Is that Agape to you? Why not post that exchange for your PP readers and show the hate your FB followers spewed during a holy time ?!? As an adult, and strong Christian you should know better. Stay safe and act your age.
The video clip is available for you to hear. Just click and listen for yourself what the context was and the exact words he used.
I watched and heard the sermon twice making sure understanding where is your article coming from. Nothing new was said regarding what are we going through nowadays. All what this priest said it’s from years back and if you know the orthodox history you will understand. Do you know about sodom and gomor? That’s what are we going through in today’s society. The priest said it and explained very well as he originally said he “borrowed” the words. Please do not be offended by true statements when we have a reason and examples.
All sins of man are to blame for all the evil in the world, including COVID-19.
Prior to mans fall from grace we lived in perfect harmony with God and the earth. It was only when man disobeyed God’s command to live a holy life that we began to experience harm to both spirit and body.
One cannot understand what it means to love perfectly (agape) unless one understand’s God’s perfection.
Agape as described by this author, matches the secular form of love that is promoted in popular culture and is a recipe for falling away from God.
Fr John loves all people, but hates the sins, including his own.
This author should have used Agape in his writing and prayed for Godly discernment before hitting the publish button.
The monastic fundamentalists are trying to ruin our religion! My husband and I were both raised as Greek Orthodox Christians and are raising our boys the same. We attend church every Sunday and the boys go to Sunday School. I expect our priests to be like the ones who helped raise us and they ABSOLUTELY are; kind, compassionate, loving, NON judgmental, great role models, etc. It saddens me that his parish and the children he is helping raise in his church won’t get a role model with any of the above. Instead he spews hate and promotes his agenda of fundamentalist thought. Very disturbing and sad. 💔
Filisa- I’ve know Father John for over 25 years at St Johns and he’s been practicing for well above that time in NJ and the northeast. He’s baptized my children and has been our family priest for(weddings, funerals, etc). He’s also a wonderful family man and pappou to his grand children.
He’s always been an amazing church leader, honest, very educated and respected in our church. Like all priests and leaders we can have disagreements, right? How would his tenure at the community lasted so long especially when you have younger new generation Greek Americans that make up the parish? Don’t your think if his idealogy represented hate and he wasn’t a role model and he’d still be our leader? The fact you even bring up promoting hate and “his agenda” tells me you either have something personal or have not engaged With Father J. Do parishioners agree with everything he says, no, but he’s never spewed hate or judged that I’m aware of. I’m really not sure what exact comments from the sermon set off the author and were off limits. Perhaps you can share
Either way I’m glad your family is attending church every Sunday. A strong family unit is vital in life and if you heard the whole sermon the topic highlights that exact theme along with other ideas regarding CoVid- 19 and life adjustments, etc. Disappointed that the author decided to cut n paste only 3 minutes highlighting the agenda bashing Fr John across all of his followers on FB and PP. I would have expected more out of educated adults and remind everyone that cyber bullying is unacceptable at any level. Almost sounds and looks like PP is striving to be tmz and looking for clicks. Check out the feed a few weeks ago from the authors FB page when this all was brought out. If you want to see comments about hate and insults I advise you take a peek if it hasn’t been deleted. That’s even more sad and disheartening.
Be well and stay safe Filisa- hopefully we can all be back at our churches soon.
Jim D
Filisa Mantas where in this sermon do you hear another religion? What do the monastics etc have to do with this sermon. What are the differences ? Why are monastics Ruining Orthodoxy? I am very curious for you to explaining further ? You made a statement without an explanation. Obviously we “ the people “ lack of knowledge about Orthodoxy.
Greg- 3 minutes of this sermon and you felt it was necessary to call out Father John amongst all of your FB and PP readers knowing that you have Chicago as a 2nd home? What exact words set you off and insulted you? How do you feel about the adults writing about boycotting his church and stating he represented “Taliban Orthodox”? You and other have never disagreed or question certain aspects or how a priest presents a theme from his perspective? I heard the sermon and others and as Christians we have the right to agree or disagree with the message. I heard no take away from his sermon that were promoting hate. Again, why not engage and discuss versus trash and sensationalize unnecessary comments. Childish and you should know better as a Christian. I never thought I’d see cyber bullying of local clergy in your business. This isn’t DJT Greg
I actually think Taliban Orthodox fits well. My children see this man at various Metropolis functions and cringe. There is NO sensationalism here. The video is present in its entirety for anyone of faith to listen to. But what they actually hear… that’s a different story. I heard darkness, and anger and blame.
I certainly do not think Fr John said or did anything wrong. He is an Orthodox priest and is obliged to call a sin a sin. Your incendiary language is intended to defame and libel this man. You have your own agenda which Is known only to you . You have your own purposes and you need to attend to your own morality and conscience.
This priest has alienated dozens upon dozens of families from this community with his fundamentalism, anger and vile, mine included. My three children (all elementary school aged when we attended St. John) used to cry before church because they didn’t want to go. He prescribes to the beliefs of the hyper-Orthodox monastics. When I served on the Metropolis Council in the mid 2000s he often received the ire of the late Metropolitan Iakovos for refusing to join in pan-Christian prayer services and participate in other similar endeavors. He hates ecumenism and believes that anyone who doesn’t follow his distorted view of Orthodox Christianity is evil. I’m glad someone called this man out, FINALLY. I believe the word “vile” was used in the article. This describes him perfectly.
3 Kids crying before church probably tells me that YOU were the problem not Father John. Mine don”t make it easy either BTW since they would rather spend a Sunday at home in pajamas. I guess Father John needs play Santa Claus Sunday for Chicago Greek Americans to get kids to go to church. Please attend a Greek school event on a Saturday and tell me how many young, Greek Orthodox families gather to support the growing and younger community.
Different strokes for different folks people. All priests have a unique way of connecting and vision like any spiritual leader. Some may like it more than others. “Old school” Greeks vs other new generation have their views. The fact of the matter, is that as adults you should have more dignity and respect for a seasoned priest in a great community. How would have he survived over 26 years at the church if promoted hate and whatever else you are writing? Why the need to bash online like 8th graders on Snap Chat?!? Anyone hear of dialogue?
Three generations of my family left that parish. My late father was a founding member and helped build it. This so-called priest is not the man you claim he is. A priest is a spiritual leader to ALL faithful, not only those who agree with him. Bravo to this writer who exposed his anti-Christian rhetoric. Trust me, there are more people who have left St. John than you know. He has scattered them throughout the suburbs.
Not a word anti-Christian. Look my website.
-//—/
Check again.
—/—-/
Pray and be silent.
Christ is risen.
Father John preaches the truth. The clip you provided of his sermon is a true and much-needed rebuke of our constantly degenerating society, and a call to repentance for all people. It is a reminder that we provoke God by our wickedness and callous disregard for Him and His commandments. At the same time, Fr. John causes us to ponder the fact that our omnipotent God can draw his lost sheep near to Him using any means, even using a bad thing like a pandemic. He paraphrases Scripture throughout the sermon, making good use of the word of God. His sermon is good because it is a chastisement, yet he delivers it mildly. He causes his hearers to repent… but those who hate to hear the truth are full of lies and deception, and they rage against the truth. You target him and you reject his words because you cannot sense the mind of Christ in them, showing your own lack of understanding. Do not think that Christ came first to the world to bring peace! He Himself said, “Truly, I come not to bring peace, but a sword.” By opposing true and correct teaching against sexual perversion, infanticide, and other crimes against God and man, and by denying that God visits judgement upon those who participate in them, you reveal yourself to be unfit to teach on the faith, lacking the φρόνημα of the Church. Who will you stand with, the Saints or the world? The Church or the heathen?
You are either with Christ or against Him, according to His word. The way of the world will perish, and God has punished nations for rebelling against Him in the past. It’s a wonder there aren’t more priests pointing out the obvious. Seems to be a sign of the times. Let’s not allow our world – our families – to become Sodom and Gomorrah V2!! So you ought to do as Father John suggests:
Repent. The time is near.
Stop stroking your own ego and pontificating about your ideal “orthodoxy.” It’s sickening. Absolutely shameful.
Truly He is Risen. While this priest’s “sermon” might have attempted to be a “…rebuke of our constantly degenerating society, and a call to repentance for all people,” it fell short to say the least.
Instead of a call to repentance for all people, “since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:24), he decided to blame particular sinful acts as being the cause of the corona virus. What of the other ills of society such as: murder, rape, incest, abuse of others…the list goes on. Pointing out where society is broken and how it might not be living gospel message is indeed the calling of a Priest. But it certainly is not his calling to blame or condemn. A call to return (metania) to God and the ways of God is indeed what he should do, but with love and respect. Instead of condemning the woman caught in the act of adultery, Jesus did not condemn her but forgave her, “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” 11 She said, “No one, sir.”[b] And Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you. Go your way, and from now on do not sin again.” (John 8:10).
You seem to constantly quote scripture out of context to suit your own agenda. You would do well to read the entire passage of Matthew 10 (verse 34 is what you quoted out of context). But since you seem more comfortable with the Old Testament maybe you would ponder this text a bit, it is from Genesis 8:20-22
Then Noah built an altar to the Lord, and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt offerings on the altar. And when the Lord smelled the pleasing odor, the Lord said in his heart, “I will never again curse the ground because of humankind, for the inclination of the human heart is evil from youth; nor will I ever again destroy every living creature as I have done.
As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night shall not cease.” I’m certain that we could continue to have this discussion, but I feel it will only escalate into more hurt and false accusations. I ended my article with a call for Agape in accordance with what Christ Himself taught us.
Maria- Thanks for giving me your personal history lesson. I’m in my 40s and grew at this church as a young child and still involved with now my young family. I still remember those epic festivals, Father L, Father Peter, the multiple floods, dinner dances, basketball games and all the great memories in Des Plaines. Families I grew up I still find involved and sit in the same pews every Sunday now are older and love the church.
What churches don’t see a drop off in membership especially in Chicago land? Have you visited St Andrews?Holy Trinity? Newer churches especially now are also struggling to survive in the suburbs. Some thrive at different times and others don’t. Some grow, some contract, retention is high sometimes it’s low- etc. The point and questions is why broadcast hate of a spiritual leader and turn around and promote Agápē in the same article. What words in the sermon were off limits and offensive that resulted in Father being tied to Taliban as referenced in comments? Specifics would be great and why not reach out to Father for clarity. The author has connected with dozens of locals church Leaders and I’m sure has the ability to speak and generate productive dialogue.
Where were the articles from PP about corruption taking place in other areas of northern Chicago land churches? Priests being indicted for stealing funds as trust fiduciaries ? Payoffs to Archbishops, etc? DUIs taking place? Etc? I ask this question again. How would a priest be employed at St J for over 25 years, knowing the ideology and style didn’t align with the parish leadership and majority of its people, especially the younger membership.
Stay safe
Jimmy
Christ is risen!
Glorify Him!
It’s very sad to read this article in a time when we Greek Orthodox are in isolation and praying for the day we can go back to our parishes to receive communion again. I would expect maturity, positive and encouraging words for the Greek Orthodox faithful. We need encouragement not division and targeting.
I recall a young man stating how he didn’t believe in God because he didn’t feel His presence in all the bad he saw. He was told by a certain Metropolitan that God is where you left him! Essentially, God is always here, God is Agape, but God can’t be in sin. When we don’t prioritize God, when we choose to live and accept immorality, then we are accountable.
It is said that good societies can survive by people doing immoral things, but a good society cannot exist if it calls immoral things…Moral.
We are starved of priests and hierarchy that confess our faith, and we need it now more than ever.
Please forgive me if I have offended anyone.
George Y.
I live a thousand miles from Chicago and have no idea who this priest is, his history, his personality, his graces or his faults. But what he says in the clip above is what our Faith teaches and not something vile intended to offend the sensitivities of persons expecting a different message during these difficult times. In short, he was preaching Orthodox Theology 101 and not some watered down version of Christian Dogmatics.
Greg: I’d like to see a return here to objective journalism. It is clear given your background that you automatically single out priests who speak against certain sins. If Fr. John were a problematic priest he would have been removed years ago. The value of Fr. John is twofold: first, he’s from Greece. He in his services and ecclesiastical customs maintains a good part of the Orthodox tradition, especially the spiritual tradition; and secondly, Fr. John is a true lover of man. What this means is that he’s not afraid to speak the truth in love, even if it offends people. So when he speaks out against certain things some of us get offended and do what liberals do – they quickly label him a Taliban or extremist etc. Why are they quick to do this? Because they have no rational argument. They can’t out rationalize the truth. And the truth is that we are all broken human beings and God hates sin. What do you want a sunshine and rainbow priest? Do you really want the type of priest who befriends everyone and stands for everything? Do you want a priest who in times of moral decay is silent? Priest who stand for everything stand for nothing. This is what makes Fr. John so special.
Dear Greg,
Christ is Risen!
I’m saddened by your article.
Father John is a tireless servant who is striving to shepherd his flock to repentance.
Our merciful and loving Lord desires that we all be saved so that we may spend eternity with Him.
We are ALL prodigal and must return to Him in repentance.
I hope one day you will have the opportunity to spend an hour with our quintessentially human and authentic pastor.
You just might change your mind about him.
Be well.
Eva Economy
Whoever you think you are, you should be ashamed of yourself as a Christian Orthodox, “that you claim to be”, to bash a priest and Parish of the Chicago Metropolis.
As a Metropolis, we should protect and act on individual’s that ‘συκοφαντούν’, slander our Parishes and spiritual fathers.
Father teaches the true Orthodox religion as it should be and not the watered down version that suits you and your followers lifestyle. I find it very interesting that you singled out this priest, at this time, during the pandemic chaos to promote your propaganda; when we should be all united to focus our talents to protect our churches.
You should focus your energy towards our spiritual leaders to open up our churches and not single out individuals that preach the word of God.
Maybe you should tune in this Sunday and every Sunday to St. John’s webcast so you can learn what Orthodoxy truly is.
Jimmy
The priest simply believes what Jesus said. “Think not that I am come to destroy the law but to fulfill it.” Sodomy is still sodomy. God loves and will forgive, but it is still sun. Why do you object? Because the light convicts and reproves us.
Christos Anesti,
The title of this article is agape. I sadly do not see any of that be shown towards Father John. As human beings we are not always going to agree with each other but we need to treat each other with respect and agape. The way this was all approached and handled in my opinion was not right. You have a right to your views and your opinions but if you felt so strongly about it, the best way to have approached it is to talk to Father John about it directly and allowed him to explain himself. You say that you do not forgive Father John because he has not asked for your forgiveness. Can you please explain to me how that is agape. Also where does God say that we need to only forgive those who ask for forgiveness. Last time I checked we are called to forgive regardless of whether the person asks for forgiveness or not. Although Saint John’s is my parish right now, I grew up in a different parish. that parish wasn’t perfect either as are none of our parishes anywhere in the world. They all have their good points and they all have their difficulties. and because the bottom line is we are all human and we all are broken. Something happened at my former parish that scarred me for a very long time it took me many years to get over it and actually forgive the priest at that parish. During my confession the priest, not Father John, told me to forgive even though the priest had made a grave mistake. I was told by the priest that even though somebody does not ask for forgiveness we need to forgive them anyway for our sake and for theirs. That by spreading the information around and telling others, we are causing chaos and we are sinning ourselves. It was very hard for me to do but I did forgive and it was the right thing because it granted me peace. Please do not take what I’m saying as I believe Father John has done something wrong, because in my opinion he has not, since you believe that he has that’s why I am sharing my experience. We all have to remember that our priests have a difficult job and they need to tell us the truth and many times the truth hurts and we do not want to come to terms with it. They are our Fathers and we need to respect them. We may not always agree with them, but we need to respect them. One Sunday I was at a different parish few years ago and the priest after services asked his parishioners if they ever had a problem with him to come and discuss it with him personally not to vent about it to others and not to cause chaos. He had done this because it had been done to another priest. The one thing I know about Father John because I know the type of man he is I am certain that he has forgiven all the hurtful and disrespectful comments and that he is praying for all those who have done so. Our church for all these years whether it’s Christ himself or the saints have called out sins and called out wrongdoings and and it’s due to agape. There is a call for repentance and that’s all Father John was stating. Nobody forces them to take the advice and a suggestion. It’s up to us whether we want to take it right or wrong or we want to follow it or not. We also have to remember that many of our saints were monastic and before we trash our monasteries because they have kept our faith all these years. Let’s remember the 400 years of Turkish ottoman, what preserved the Orthodox church?Also many of our saints were persecuted and murdered because of their views and many of them were excommunicated. Such a saint was St. Nectarios and God chose to make him a saint. So we must be careful because what we may view as wrong in our human eyes may not be wrong in God’s eyes. St Nectarios was wrong by the humans but he was made right by God, and he is one of our most important saints.
I ask for forgiveness from anyone if I have offended you or if this is come off harsh it was not intended in that way at all.
Please let’s follow Christ’s commandment in love one another.
In Christ,
Demetra
Thanks for posting Gregory. I am not sure what your background is, but, at the end of the day this is a blog, so all opinions are welcome, including yours, especially since you own the blog, if I am not mistaken. Although this blog provides one point of view, and, no one should be censored, and, I mean no one, it assumes that, because it’s the year 2020, God has changed the ways and the means that He uses to respond to Humanity’s faults, which have throughout time repeated themselves, especially when people stray away from God. And, I think your post subsequently develops a faulty point of view, defending or partially defending that working assumption. This is about your post, and, I am not saying anything bad about you. See, just because people have “progressed” in this world, and made advances with technology, laws that are “loving,” and have been able to send people to the moon and Mars, does not mean at all that God has, too, altered His Law and His Ways. To assume that is just ridiculous. Priests are experts in what they have chosen to concentrate on within the bounds of the Orthodox Faith. As such, while Fr John may be (assuming from the video clip) an expert in interpreting the Law of God for the Orthodox Christian faithful and essentially placing a call out to them to return from the secularized way of life back to the faith and actually practice it like they mean it, the other high priests that you mention around the world offer a sense of hope for all of us in despair. This is not a good time to instill divisions within the Orthodox Faith. If you are going to talk about Agape, you need to include Fr John. Otherwise, you preach a pseudo-Agape, one that falls short of being all-inclusive.
Xristos Anesti!
Glory be to God that we are blessed to have priests such as Father John to shepherd Orthodox flocks.
Hello Demetra — You have echoed my thoughts beautifully. There is a scripture about pulling someone aside to talk to them about their actions, and I believe that would have been the proper approach. John Fury (convert since Nov 2014).
Hello Gregory — I really dislike when a man is discussed behind his back RATHER than interviewed to first confirm your suspicions of what he said & why he did something. Will you be asking Fr John for an interview? If you do NOT interview Fr John then your blog is merely a type of entertainment using upsetting, unsubstantiated, inflammatory statements which seeks sensationalism for the purpose of getting more traffic & advertisements. Your move, define yourself.
John– the full video is available for you to hear for yourself what you call “my suspicious” statements. I would do yourself a favor and read the entire piece and hear for yourself, before posting such uninformed comments about “unsubstantiated” sensationalism. You can scroll down to the end of the post and listen for yourself. Thank you for reading.
I read this piece and watched the entire sermon. I am not from Chicago so I don’t know this priest, nor have I ever attended this parish. All I can say is one thing. If I was in that Church on the day of this sermon, I would have walked out. Dear father, whoever you are… SHAMEFUL. AISXOS. DROPI. ANAXIOS! I was horrified to hear these dark, medieval words and if I had children, I would keep them as far away as possible. I am sick to my stomach hearing these words. Antonia Andrews, Los Angeles, California
Χριστός Ανέστη! Christ is Risen!
a) His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael (HEMN) of Chicago has clearly defined the position of the Church with regards to fundamentalism.
GreekNewsOnline.com published “An Interview with Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago: Promoting or endorsing agendas of fundamentalist thoughts will harm all of us” on April 12, 2020.
In the interview, HEMN states …
“Unfortunately, there is a network of individuals that operate beneath the surface of the Church.
Under normal conditions, they appear to be pious, humble and obedient members of the Church. They attend services regularly, participate in the sacraments frequently, and know prayers by heart, and so, they believe themselves to be advancing spiritually.
These last two years, and most especially during the COVID-19 crisis, I have come to learn that these people are the modern-day Scribes and the Pharisees of antiquity.
I have seen and experienced their true nature. They are selfish and their ego and pride is at the core of their actions.
They advocate for blind obedience to select “spiritual fathers,” regardless of whether the guidance they receive is consistent with the teachings of the Church or not.
They defend severe penances, even excommunication, handed down by their gerontes for moral lapses.
To get their way, they will search for loopholes in directives and teachings of the Church.
They will operate quietly so that those outside of their camp do not take notice of what they’re up to.
Most recently, a physician from within this group sent a message to numerous individuals, including my clergy, informing them that somehow the coronavirus was no longer transmittable through the air.
This person then concluded that our Churches should once again be open.
A clergyman in this group then solicited the support of other physicians in a pressure campaign against me with the goal of bullying me to reopen Churches contrary to public health guidance, the advice of doctors in our Metropolis, and the decisions of the Holy Synod.
I am truly saddened by this kind of behavior.
I am disappointed that during this worldwide crisis – at a time where we are called to unite, take care of one another, and let our best come out, this group, including the clergy within this camp, decide to sow dissent in a manner that puts lives at risk.
Their claim to being called “fathers” is very much in doubt when they insist on putting the faithful – the very Church itself – at risk.
If this overly loud minority insists on such behavior, they should sincerely reconsider their membership in this Church.
In these historic times, when the Church is under tremendous stress, it is only our combined strength that will deliver us to the light.
Promoting or endorsing agendas of fundamentalist thoughts will harm all of us.”
b) Is HEMN referring to this priest and his fundamentalism?
Clergyman,
Thank you for sharing the article from Metropolitan Nathanael. It is hard to believe that on April 12th- Palm Sunday, the message to his flock was to castigate and kick out parishioners within his Metropolis. This must be the kind of “Agape” that Greg is referencing in his article.
Let me give each of you some of my background, so you can understand my position on what I heard in the sermon.
My name is Bill Stotis. I have been a Greek Orthodox Christian since birth. I was baptized at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. I served on the Parish council at that parish for approximately 22 years, serving as Parish council vice-president and many other offices. I also served on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Archdiocesan Council for eight years. One of my responsibilities on the Archdiocesan Council was to serve on the Monastery Task Force, later renamed the Monastery Review Committee (“MRC”).
I find many of the comments here extremely disturbing. Terms like “hearsay evidence” to discredit, where there is primary evidence and ugly ad hominem attacks. There is ample and irrefutable evidence of Fr. Rallis’s own words and his view on our teachings. Yet what he says is not examined by his proponents through a filter of logic, nor is a thoughtful discussion promoted. Supporters of the commentary contained in the sermon treat anyone trying to address its content as people who are ignorant of our Orthodox Faith. There could be nothing further from the truth.
I find it incredibly ironic that Fr. John Rallis cites James Kushiner, the Editor of Salvo and Touchstone Magazines. The irony is based upon Mr Kushiner’s long career of critiquing all media. Mr. Kushiner is a proponent of ultra-fundamentalist evangelical theology. Fr. Rallis is defended for citing the hateful words of Mr Kushner, the ultimate arbitrator, [at least in his own mind] of anyone questioning his form of theology. Fr. Rallis’ advocates attack the commentators on this page, as they believe that they should not be allowed to critique Fr. Rallis.
Instead, they are treated as if they are a blight on Orthodoxy. They are accused of not understanding that we now have a “theology” based on the teachings of Elder Ephraim of Arizona, of blessed memory. A “theology” that our Metropolitans addressed in a report to the Patriarch January 12, 1999. In that report they stated the following in a section titled “8) Fanatical Adherents and Super-Orthodox (Fundamentalists) “Contributing factors to the division of our Christians are certain excesses which are not necessarily the creation of the Archbishop or the Monastic Ephraim, but are related to them because some of the clergy and laity, for their own selfish purposes, invoke the authority of both. Conservatism is one thing, fanaticism another. Traditionalism is one thing, “super-Orthodoxy” and “fundamentalism” other things.”
Fr. Rallis’ words are not, I repeat not what Orthodox theology is based upon. He has both defenders and detractors. Putting all theological discussions to the side, his words are divisive. I truly feel sorry for anyone that left a Greek Orthodox Parish based upon hearing a promotion of heresies, and the adoption of ill-founded ultra-evangelical theology. I remember approximately 15 years ago when one of our clergy convinced a group from his Parish that the end times were coming. They were buying water bladders and preparing their basements for an extended stay. Such is the hold that some clergy exact upon there flock. The words of Saint John Chrysostom come to mind. He said: “The road to hell is paved with the bones of priests and monks, and the skulls of bishops are the lampposts that light the path.”
You’ve failed to convince me that your cyber-bullying is an expression of agape. And while I know silence is typically the best response for the type of online harassment you’re engaging in – part of a coordinated effort, it should be known – I feel it important to say a few words.
As others have said, your claims come up empty about this Friday sermon. No hate. No anger. Nothing that isn’t sound Orthodox teaching – particularly the call for repentance, which is ALWAYS a proper response to a crisis. We change the world by changing ourselves first!
You expressed concern for the children who would not walk under the epitaphio? Rest assured, as Father took Jesus down from the cross to place Him in the kouvkouklion, the children at home were doing the same … with the coloring page of Jesus that Father had sent them and the kouvouklion the parish helped each of them craft from shoeboxes and other items from around their homes.
That all said, this Good Friday sermon is a few minutes of what is now many months of around-the-clock ministry by the wonderful priests of this parish… ongoing liturgies and services, late night phone calls, zoom talks, letters, emails and so many other methods with so many different and fruitful messages.
Your tactic to isolate a moment in time and attempt to create a narrative about this priest and by extension his parish and parishioners, is typical of the online bullying that is degrading society.
If you are going to represent THIS man, then be sure you represent his overall ministry during this crisis. This parish has been nothing short of amazing, and a true definition of agape (buying groceries, praying for the sick, ministering to the lonely, helping the newly jobless and so much more).
This is a priest and parish who built an Orthodox church in Guatemala. Who lead mission trips to Mexico. Who take teens on once-in-a-lifetime trips to Jerusalem. Who feed the homeless, staff soup kitchens, stock food pantries, support crisis pregnancy centers, and so much more.
These are people who, when contacted by a shut-in in her last days of cancer, tagged teamed around-the-clock care so she would never be alone. Who fed her, bathed her, consoled her. Who built – yes, built – a coffin for her when she finally reposed. And stood as the sole prayerful attendants at her funeral.
I no longer live in Illinois, but you can bet where I’ve been tuning in during this time of crisis … where the examples of Christian agape are strong! I am thrilled you’re keeping a close eye on his sermons, as well. May they bear good fruit!
Antonia from Los Angeles posted, “I read this piece and watched the entire sermon.” It would have been better in my opinion if, instead, she had listened to it carefully, since what I heard differed from that about which she so critically alluded, namely the “dark, medieval, words” of Fr. John. What I heard spoken in Greek were moving and meaningful words appropriate to the Vespers of Holy Saturday. In English, Fr. John articulated his views of the world today and stressed the importance of a strong and Christ-centered family. And if, through the words of another person, he came down on abortion, sexual dysphoria, and perversion, it was because the Church calls upon him to do so.
When stating she would have walked out of the church had she been present when the sermon was delivered, Ms Antonia failed to say where she would have otherwise gone. Perhaps to hear a few feel-good platitudes uttered by some touchy-feely pastor when serious and soul searching introspection was more appropriate to the moment. And from her statement, “If I had children, I would keep them as far away as possible,” one can only surmise she has none of her own. If, however, she does have children, she should know that a child’s faith is engendered by the beliefs and the actions of their parents . Walking away from a priest delivering a sermon begs the question: To whom should two of the words she hurled at Fr. John really apply? SHAMEFUL and DROPI. You have to wonder?
Antonia from Los Angeles posted, “I read this piece and watched the entire sermon.” It would have been better in my opinion if, instead, she had listened to it carefully, since what I heard differed from that about which she so critically alluded, namely the “dark, medieval, words” of Fr. John. What I heard spoken in Greek were moving and meaningful words appropriate to the Vespers of Holy Saturday. In English, Fr. John articulated his views of the world today and stressed the importance of a strong and Christ-centered family. And if, through the words of another person, he came down on abortion, sexual dysphoria, and perversion, it was because the Church calls upon him to do so.
When stating she would have walked out of the church had she been present when the sermon was delivered, Ms Antonia failed to say where she would have otherwise gone. Perhaps to hear a few feel-good platitudes uttered by some touchy-feely pastor when serious and soul searching introspection was more appropriate to the moment. And from her statement, “If I had children, I would keep them as far away as possible,” one can only surmise she has none of her own. If, however, she does have children, she should know that a child’s faith is engendered by the beliefs and the actions of their parents . Walking away from a priest delivering a sermon begs the question: To whom should two of the words she hurled at Fr. John really apply? SHAMEFUL and DROPI. You have to wonder?
Antonia from Los Angeles posted, “I read this piece and watched the entire sermon.” It would have been better in my opinion if, instead, she had listened to it carefully, since what I heard differed from that about which she so critically alluded, namely the “dark, medieval, words” of Fr. John. What I heard spoken in Greek were moving and meaningful words appropriate to the Vespers of Holy Saturday. In English, Fr. John articulated his views of the world today and stressed the importance of a strong and Christ-centered family. And if, through the words of another person, he came down on abortion, sexual dysphoria, and perversion, it was because the Church calls upon him to do so.
When stating she would have walked out of the church had she been present when the sermon was delivered, Ms Antonia failed to say where she would have otherwise gone. Perhaps to hear a few feel-good platitudes uttered by some touchy-feely pastor when serious and soul searching introspection was more appropriate to the moment. And from her statement, “If I had children, I would keep them as far away as possible,” one can only surmise she has none of her own. If, however, she does have children, she should know that a child’s faith is engendered by the beliefs and the actions of their parents . Walking away from a priest delivering a sermon begs the question: To whom should two of the words she hurled at Fr. John really apply? SHAMEFUL and DROPI. You have to wonder?
Mr PAPPAS, My posting above is repeated three times. If accepted, I hope you will edit it appropriately. Thanks, James