Watch the complete segment: 60 Minutes Features St. Nicholas at Ground Zero

The U.S. news show 60 Minutes featured a segment entitled “The resurrection of St. Nicholas” which focused on the rebuilding of New York’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, which was destroyed on September 11, 2001.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were completely destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center.

After almost two decades, the church is rising again with new iconography from a monastery on Mt. Athos.

60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley visited Greece for the interview and also interviewed Santiago Calatrava, the architect of the project.

The report scratched the surface of the financial scandals that led to the firing of numerous officials at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, as well as the resignation of Archbishop Demetrios, under whose watch the irregularities took place.

Archbishop Demetrios was also interviewed in the segment.

Watch the complete 60 Minutes segment:

