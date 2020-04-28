Home NewsGreece Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Announces Greece’s Reopening Plan
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Announces Greece’s Reopening Plan

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will speak to the nation live at 6:00pm Athens time to announce plans for Greece’s re-opening.

Mitsotakis will announce steps for a gradual re-opening of the country’s business establishments, as well as a slow and steady loosening of lockdown measures that currently restrict the citizenry’s movement outdoors.

Churches will open for individual prayer but assemblies, liturgies and large gatherings will not be permitted in the first phase of the strategy, which will be monitored by health and medical experts.

The live stream will play here, beginning at 6:00pm Athens time (11:00am EST). If the live stream doesn’t open, try refreshing your browser.

Once the live stream completes, we will embed the final video for later viewing and also provide an English-language translation.

