Watch: Blood of Zeus Anime Creators Share Vision Behind their Olympian Gods

Vlas and Charley Parlapanides, the two brothers who created the smash hit Netflix anime series “Blood of Zeus” shared their vision for how they brought the Olympian gods to life on screen, differentiating them from the dozens of mere mortals who occupy the screen and stories in the series.

The series premiered last month on the streaming service and immediately became a huge hit with audiences throughout the world, even trending in the top five most watched shows on Netflix in the United States, Greece and other countries.

Vlas and Charley were joined in the segment by Shaunt Nigoghossian, who added his two drachmas to the mix on how gods interacted with mortals to bring the Greek myths to life in the series.

The brothers are well-known in Hollywood for a successful body of work, including another Greek-themed film, Immortals, the 2011 action drama that stared Henry Cavill as Theseus who was tasked with fighting the ruthless King Hyperion who wanted to destroy humanity.

