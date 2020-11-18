Wait, what? Salami Made from Evia Figs? Imported from Greece? No Way…

Yes! And they’re so tasty and healthy at the same time! These meat-free salamis are all the rage throughout holiday tables this year as people opt for healthier alternatives during challenging times when maintaining good health is of paramount importance.

Made in Greece from non-gmo products, these tasty salamis were developed by food connoisseur Vivianna Karamanis who wanted to create a healthy, plant-based snack alternative that would also look good on a charcuterie tray and complement other similar snacks like fruits, nuts and cheese.

The collection, available on the Olive Grove Market, includes five varieties made with Greek figs from the island of Evia, as well as various spices, dried fruits, nuts and other natural flavorings.

When preparing your Greek-inspired snack tray, think of the health benefits you’ll be sharing by incorporating these fig-based salamis.

What we know about dried figs:

They lower Cholesterol Levels: A study conducted by researchers at Rutgers University found that dried figs are a rich source of phenols and the essential fatty acids Omega-3 and Omega-6, all of which lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels.

Dried figs have more dietary fiber than any other fruit. In fact, figs provide 20% of the recommended daily value of fiber, which is more than any other dried or fresh fruit. Figs are particularly rich in soluble fiber like pectin, which has been proven effective at lowering cholesterol. A 2003 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that increased intake of soluble fiber, especially pectin, can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dried figs are packed with powerful antioxidants, which protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. A 2005 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that the antioxidant properties of eating figs canceled out the negative oxidative stress in the bloodstream caused by the high fructose corn syrup in soda.

Figs are also rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which can help regulate blood pressure, support bone development, and control blood sugar levels. Figs are also a good source of prebiotics, which stimulate the helpful bacteria that exist in our gut and supports the function of our digestive system.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!