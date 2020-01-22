Vote Athens as Your Favorite European Destination

Athens may be ancient… but it never gets old and it constantly finds innovative ways to mix “antique” with “contemporary.”

Monumental, free spirited and eternally exciting — these are perfect descriptions for the city known as one of the world’s largest open-air museums.

Athens has been nominated as a 2020 Best European Destination by the annual poll “European Best Destinations.”

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate this iconic city’s remarkable rebirth than by pushing it to the top in 2020 – and you can help it reach number one.

The City of Athens is inviting travelers from across the globe to vote for their favorite choice for a vacation or getaway city.

With equal measures of grunge and grace, Athens merges the past with the present in the most slender way! It is a city of paradoxes and great contrasts, in the country that invented courtesy toward people who are far from their home — hospitality (philoxenia).

An intellectual beacon of the ancient world with spectacular Mediterranean landscapes bathed in the renowned light, Athens is a sophisticated cosmopolitan hub with delicious gastronomic delights, electrifying nightlife, creative vibes and a booming art scene.

Greece’s capital faces competition from 19 other European hotspots including Madrid, Berlin and Rome.

Voting lasts until February 5, 2020.

Pappas Post Publisher Gregory Pappas published a personal guide of recommendations for visitors to the Greek capital. His list includes advice on where to stay, eat, hang out, visit — and more.

