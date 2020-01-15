Volunteers Wanted to Help Homeless in Athens

The New York-based Greek America Foundation is seeking young adults to participate in summer volunteer programs aiming to help the homeless population of Athens, Greece.

During three consecutive one-week programs in June 2020, participants will serve Athens’ homeless by providing food support, fellowship and solidarity. The group will work in a structured environment and in partnership with respected Greek non-profit organizations with years of experience in this field.

According to official statistics, almost 4 million people in Greece live below the poverty level and are at risk of hunger. Crippling financial crisis has decimated homes and families, creating instability and homelessness.

An estimated 20,000 homeless people live in Athens. The number has worsened in recent years with the arrival of tens of thousands of refugees and migrants, many of whom flee camps and set up makeshift camps in city squares.

The Greek non-profit organizations Emfasis Foundation and Boroume are addressing these issues. Both organizations have earned reputations as top-tier charities supporting the homeless in Athens.

These two charities will host the Greek America Foundation’s volunteers, who come from the foundation’s volunteer division — called Greek America Corps.

Their range of activities includes working in soup kitchens; gathering unused fruits and vegetables from urban markets to distribute to the poor; and performing night-time street runs to tend to the needs of people living on the streets.

Emfasis Foundation supports thousands of poor, homeless, unemployed and vulnerable people in Athens through routine “night runs.”

The Greek America Corps volunteers will work under the supervision of staff from Emfasis Foundation and Boroume. Volunteer locations will be in various sections within the city center of Athens.

Volunteers will participate in all of the aforementioned activities that Emfasis and Boroume perform: soup kitchen work, food gathering at local markets and night-time street runs, among other tasks.

Dates for the three one-week volunteer programs in June 2020 are as follows:

Program 1 : June 7-13

: Program 2 : June 14-20

: Program 3: June 21-28

In addition to volunteer duties, participants will have some free evenings to either explore or attend dinner-inclusive excursions arranged by the Greek America Foundation. Excursions will include local happenings and cultural events taking place in Athens.

Scholarships are available. Students with financial aid may apply for scholarships that cover the cost of housing, program expenses such as cultural excursions, local transportation and various group meals. Airfare to Greece is not included.

Applicants who do not require financial aid may also pay for themselves. But regardless of application type, students must first apply and be accepted into the program in order to participate.