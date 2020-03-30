Home NewsDiaspora Visit of Ecumenical Patriarch to the United States Postponed
by Gregory Pappas
Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announced on Monday, March 30, the postponement of the visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States that was scheduled in mid-May.

The visit will be rescheduled after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

International travel and large-scale gatherings in the United States and throughout the world have been banned by authorities as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
 
Commenting on this development, Archbishop Elpidophoros said: “The health of our Ecumenical Patriarch and our communities is our utmost priority during this time of pandemic. The postponement of the Apostolic Visit is a necessary precaution, and we look very much forward to receiving His All-Holiness when the time is right. Until then, we pray for his continued good health and prosperity, even as we pray for the whole world.”

The Patriarch was scheduled to visit various communities throughout the nation and hold numerous services and events, including receiving an honorary degree from Notre Dame University.

The postponement was announced by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

