Virginia Community Rallies to Support Two Greek Students Who Lost Everything in Fire

by Gregory Pappas
After jumping from a burning condominium building in Norfolk, Virginia, two Greek university students were rushed to the hospital and are recovering.

Andriana (Andrea) Zourou and Efstratios Zouros, students at Old Dominion University, lost all of their belongings in the fire, which destroyed an entire building.

Members of the university community have rushed to support the pair, already raising over $10,000 through a GoFundMe campaign that was set up overnight.

According to the fundraiser, “Andrea and Stratos are beloved community members and extremely active on campus.”

Andrea is pursuing her Master’s in Chemistry and plans to graduate in summer and Stratos is an Undergraduate Accounting major who also works as an ODU Campus Ambassador. Andrea’s work is in genetics and microbiology. They are both from Athens, Greece.

They were transported to the hospital and are recovering, according to local news reports.

“They have lost everything in the fire and are quite a long ways from home. We’d love show our love and support by helping to meet some immediate financial needs. Any assistance, through a donation or even by sharing this link, is greatly appreciated,” Kasie Reyes said in the fundraiser she organized.

More than 130 people have donated to the fundraiser, which was launched by a friend of the students.

