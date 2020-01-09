(Video) Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Go Greek for a Few Minutes

Millions of viewers on U.S. morning television were treated to some Greek treats and healthy tips to start their New Year on a healthy foot.

Live with Kelly and Ryan, starring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, featured New York City-based Chef Maria Loi, who shared a number of her health tips and ideas to start off the new year.

Loi is a media personality in New York City and beyond and appears regularly on television and media interviews speaking about the health benefits of the Greek diet.

Loi, who owns a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan has also published a best-selling cookbook that outlines the health benefits of the Greek diet. She has also appeared on numerous panels and has collaborated with Harvard’s School of Public Health on numerous initiatives to promote the Greek diet in America.

Loi has also launched a successful line of products from Greece that are sold at hundreds of grocery stores and gourmet markets up and down the east coast, including her award-winning Loi Ladi extra virgin olive oil from Crete.

Watch Chef Maria Loi on Live with Kelly and Ryan:

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.