Video Greeting (in English) by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Coronavirus Pandemic

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians and the “first amongst equals,” according to Orthodox tradition, has shared a video greeting to faithful about the Church’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, the Patriarch issued a directive to all churches under his direct jurisdiction, that all liturgies and services were to be suspended.

“This trial, too, shall pass. The clouds will clear, and the Sun of Righteousness will eliminate the deadly effect of the virus. But our lives will have changed forever. This trial is an opportunity for us to change for the better. In the direction of establishing love and solidarity,” Bartholomew said from his prepared remarks.

Watch the Pastoral Greeting of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.