(Video) Archbishop of Australia on Fire Relief Efforts: Give More, Love More, Hope More

In a heartfelt video shared with the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, Archbishop Makarios encouraged his faithful to be strong in their faith and to give more, love more and have hope.

The message comes amid a massive fire relief fundraising campaign that the Archdiocese has initiative amongst the Greek Orthodox population in the country that’s been ravaged by forest fires.

The Archbishop spoke about the human and wildlife losses and asked his followers to dig deeper into their hearts and pocketbooks in a video that was shared on the Archdiocese’s Facebook page.

In addition to the appeal online, the Archbishop issued an encyclical on January 4, asking all parishes of the Archdiocese to pass a special tray at services the following Sunday.

“Kind and empathetic words are not enough. Our fellow Australians need tangible help, having lost everything to the devastation caused by bushfires across the nation. It is time to take action. It is time to turn Christian teaching into mobilized and organised love and charity,” said Makarios in a statement.