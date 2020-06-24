A Valuable Ally for Greek Language Learning

The Greek diaspora teleconferences with the Greek Prime Minister focusing on the new app staellinika.com

Greek educators from around the world applauded the initiative of the Greek Government to contact people teaching in Greek schools from Canada to Buenos Aires and Australia and from the USA to China.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted a teleconference with educators from various Greek Schools and focused on the success of the application staellinika.com. The popular application, which is fully funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, constitutes a great tool for people who want to support their Greek language learning and learn more about Greek mythology and culture.

A great technological tool in the process of keeping the Greek language alive

This meeting that included educators and students of Greek successfully underlined the importance of new technologies in the process of not only learning Greek but also promoting the Greek language to the diaspora everywhere.

Staellinika.com is a great tool that takes advantage of the latest technologies to promote Greek history and culture and provide some help and support to students who are in the process of learning Greek.

The importance of keeping the Greek language alive throughout generations of Greeks has been a focal point of Greek communities and Greek schools around the world. The Greek language is the bone marrow of our culture and finding ways to bring young Greeks closer to it, regardless of where they live and what generation Greeks they are, remains of great importance even today.

These are the main reasons why the Prime Minister hosted this meeting as an opportunity for him to congratulate the people behind these initiative and educators and communities alike who have devoted their life’s work into spreading Hellenism and its values.

A true ally for Greek language teachers and students

Mrs. Stella Bompotsiari-Vri, an educator herself who is also founder and director of studies of the worldwide online Greek School, Greek Lessons OnLine, agrees that applications like staellinika.com become valuable allies in the process of both learning and teaching Greek.

“Staellinika.com is an application that we have included in our lessons from day one,” Bompotsiari-Vri says. “It is a complementary tool that is easy to use as a medium of supporting and assisting the Greek language teacher and of course the material that we provide to our students.”

“When our online School started operating in 2012 there were very few resources,” Bompotsiari says. “So seeing people not only accepting but also promoting the reality of Greek online learning is great!”

Bompotsiari highlights the importance of tools like this that are designed with the help of new technologies and can assist a student of Greek in their process of learning the language.

“Learning any language can be challenging, and the existence of applications like staellinika.com that supplement the learning experience for a student of Greek and also become a valuable ally for the Greek language teacher is something that we absolutely need and support,” Bompotsiari says. “This is why as educators and as an online community that mainly focuses on the idea of spreading the Greek language and culture around the world we would like to thank the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for this unique ally.”

Initiatives like these remind us that the Ellininopoula from around the world, as well as people of different nationalities who love Greece and want to learn the language, are the true legacy and cultural strength of our country that will hopefully support the Greek culture and help it spread and thrive.