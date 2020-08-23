Valeron & Band live from Scorpios Mykonos

Watch and listen to a stunning hour-long arrangement by well-known Greek DJ Valeron and his band of traditional Greek and Middle Eastern musicians.

Instruments included in the arrangement such as the Santur, the Cretan Lyra, the more traditional Clarinet and Bouzouki, the Oud and the Qanun (kanonaki) meet the electronic beats of today’s Mykonos island vibe as Valeron and his band take the listener on an auditory adventure that spans eras and genres.

