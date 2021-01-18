U.S. Embassy in Athens Donates 400 Meals to Local Children’s Hospital

The U.S. Embassy in Athens on Friday donated 400 meals to healthcare workers at the Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital near the neighborhood of Zografou.

The embassy announced its donation to tens of thousands of followers via Twitter where it shared photos of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt with Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

“Proud to share 400 meals with staff at Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital to thank them & all frontline workers for keeping us healthy & safe,” the embassy wrote. “Thank you, Vassilis Kikilias & Governor Papasavas for joining us to show our appreciation & for the continued US-Greece cooperation to fight COVID19.”

The gesture comes a few months after the embassy donated hundreds of meals to Apostoli, a Greek non-profit organization founded by the Church of Greece that supports food-vulnerable people

Ambassador Pyatt visited the headquarters during July 2020 in lieu of the embassy’s annual Fourth of July celebration to personally fulfill the donation.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt visited the Apostoli headquarters in July 2020. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Athens)

“This support reflects the best traditions of American philanthropy but also the deep and long-lasting ties between our two peoples,” Pyatt said after the event.

