Updated Official Information About Traveling to Greece #Greece2020 #GreeceReopening

We've launched this page that will stay pinned to the top of the website and will include updated information about traveling to Greece.

All information posted here comes from official sources.

If you would like us to place your official announcement about the resumption of services, opening, resumption of particular services in this update, please email us here.

Traveling to Greece:

As of March 18th, 2020, 6am Greek time, Greece suspended entry to citizens of non-EU member states until June 15th, 2020, 11 pm local time. Only on the grounds of an absolutely necessary condition related exclusively to emergency work or family, non-EU citizens will be allowed to enter Greece.

The temporary restriction includes any entry point to Greece and by any way or any means, including air, maritime, rail and road connections.

This restriction does not apply to nationals of EU member-states and of Schengen Agreement, including their spouses or persons with whom they have entered into civil partnership as well as their minor children.

The restriction of the present decision does not include:

Medical and nursing staff, researchers and professionals in the health sector as long as they present at entry points in the country their professional license or other appropriate documentation proving their profession and on condition of their immediate inclusion in the National Health System management long-term residents in EU or Schengen Agreement member-states and third-country nationals with a residence permit in EU or Schengen Agreement member-states, members of government missions, members of diplomatic or consular authorities and missions, members of international and European organizations, members of humanitarian organizations during the carrying out of their duties, military and security personnel, lorry drivers, which are entering for the transportation of commodities as well as the essential personnel for the transport, and passengers in transit

Third-country nationals subject to the present restriction have the right to apply to the Greek consular authority of their area of residence for their extraordinary entry to the country for professional or personal reasons.

The connection by air and sea has been temporarily suspended between Greece and Italy as well as air connection between Greece and Spain. Furthermore, sea, air and land connection have been temporarily suspended between Greece and Albania, Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia, as well as between Greece and Turkey. Deliveries of goods are allowed to cross these borders.

Greece has also banned cruise ship calls at Greek ports until June 15th, 2020.

Source: Embassy of Greece in Washington DC

Openings & Resumption of Services

Hotel chain Grecotel with various properties throughout Greece, including the iconic Mykonos Blu, various beachfront resorts in the Peloponnese and elsewhere, has announced that most of its properties will re-open in early July with a numerous safety measures deigned to protect travelers while not compromising their experience. See the outlined plan by Grecotel here.

UK-based members-only club Soho House has announced an early July opening of its members-only club and hotel on the island of Mykonos and an extension of its season to the end of October.