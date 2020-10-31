Update: Greek Orthodox Priest in Critical Condition; Massive Manhunt Underway in Lyon

The Greek Orthodox priest that was gunned down and remains in critical condition in Lyon, France has been identified as Fr. Nikolaos Kakavelakis.

Fr. Nikolaos is 45 years old and has two children.

He was serving one of two Greek Orthodox Churches in the French city and, according to numerous news sources and Tweets, was shot as he departed his parish, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on rue Père Chevrier in central Lyon.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Lyon, France

The community’s Facebook page has not been updated with any news, but dozens of communicants from the parish have begun posting calls for prayers on their personal pages.

This is an ongoing story and this post will be updated.

