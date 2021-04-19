Home NewsGreece United Airlines Launching Washington DC-Athens Nonstop Flights in July
United Airlines Launching Washington DC-Athens Nonstop Flights in July

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
United Airlines Launching Washington DC-Athens Nonstop Flights in July

As part of United Airlines post-pandemic international expansion, the Chicago-based airline announced it would be adding non-stop service between Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport to Athens.

This new route, which launches on July 1, 2021, marks the first time daily nonstop flights have been available between Washington D.C. and Athens.

The schedule is timed for the airline’s connections in Washington Dulles to over 95 cities in North America and will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with all-aisle-access Polaris business and United Premium Plus seats.

This builds on United’s existing daily summer service to Athens from Newark Liberty International Airport, which resumes on June 3.

