United Airlines Launching Washington DC-Athens Nonstop Flights in July

As part of United Airlines post-pandemic international expansion, the Chicago-based airline announced it would be adding non-stop service between Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport to Athens.

This new route, which launches on July 1, 2021, marks the first time daily nonstop flights have been available between Washington D.C. and Athens.

The schedule is timed for the airline’s connections in Washington Dulles to over 95 cities in North America and will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with all-aisle-access Polaris business and United Premium Plus seats.

This builds on United’s existing daily summer service to Athens from Newark Liberty International Airport, which resumes on June 3.

Click here to shop olivegrovemarket.com

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update