UK Tourists ‘Likely Not’ Permitted into Greece In First Phase

In an interview with the UK’s ITV News, Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis gave millions of potential tourists from the United Kingdom bad news that they wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Greece in the first phase of border openings.

Greece has said that the country would be opening its borders to a preliminary list of nations that have “positive epidemiological characteristics” without yet releasing the list.

When asked by journalist James Mates if the United Kingdom would be on that list, Theoharis responded that the UK had a “big difference” with Greece in terms of the current medical situation, adding that he didn’t think it was likely the UK would be on the first list of countries to which Greece would open its borders.

Στο μεγαλύτερο ιδιωτικό κανάλι της Μ. Βρετανίας @itvnews. Παρακολουθούμε στενά όλα τα στοιχεία από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο σχετικά με την εξέλιξη της πανδημίας, ήδη έχουμε ανακοινώσει την συνεργασία μας με αρκετές χώρες για την μετακίνηση τουριστών στην Ελλάδα. pic.twitter.com/uONkGFMTXv — Harry Theoharis (@htheoharis) May 21, 2020

The United Kingdom has one of the highest infection and death rates in the world and the government has been widely criticized for its chaotic handling of the pandemic.

On the contrary, Greece was one of the first nations to lockdown its citizens and successfully emerge from a well-organized strategy to prevent widespread infections.

The full ITV report and interview with Minister Theoharis is here.

