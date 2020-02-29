U.S. Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Tears Into Turkey’s Erdogan

Calling Turkey’s President Recep Tayip Erdogan “one of the most dangerous dictators in the world,” U.S. Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on her Twitter feed warning President Trump to act against aggression and the possibility of Turkey dragging the United States into a war with Russia.

Erdogan declared on Saturday that he had opened his country’s borders for migrants and refugees to cross into Europe, saying that Turkey could no longer handle the numbers fleeing the war in Syria.

This isn’t the first time she’s called out Erdogan.

In October she posted another video on her Twitter account stating that “Erdogan has been helping ISIS/AQ for years. He has denied this but is now openly using militias of “former” ISIS/AQ terrorists, exposing him for what he really is: a radical Islamist megalomaniac who wants to establish a caliphate with himself as the Caliph — the supreme ruler.”

The February 29 Tweet is making waves on Twitter, with thousands of re-tweets and comments.