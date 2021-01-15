U.S. Embassy in Athens Launches Year-Long Commemoration of Greek Revolution Bicentennial

The U.S. Embassy in Athens announced on Thursday the official launch of “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship,” a publicity campaign which aims to highlight the “enduring ties and shares” values between the two countries over the centuries.

The campaign will last for all of 2021 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution of 1821 against the Ottoman Empire.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt announced the initiative in a live television interview with Greek broadcaster ERT which followed the January 1st launch of the “Greece 2021” Committee’s campaign to commemorate the landmark anniversary.

The “Greece 2021” Committee will organize programs to celebrate Greece’s history, honor its people, highlight its achievements and envision its future. The U.S. Mission’s “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship” campaign will support this effort through educational and cultural events to showcase the historic bilateral relationship.

During his interview, Pyatt told stories of the centuries-old Greece-U.S. ties including the role which American philhellenes (lovers of Greece and Greek culture) played in the Greek people’s fight to establish their country.

In a statement, the ambassador said he believes relations between the two nations are the “best they’ve been” in the modern era.

“Our friendship began during Greece’s war for independence,” Pyatt said. “Greece’s 2021 bicentennial is an opportunity to celebrate this history and the values of liberty and democracy our peoples have defended for over 200 years.”

The U.S. Mission will fund several programs in 2021, partnering with Greek and American civil society and educational and arts institutions.

For more information about the “USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship” campaign and its events, visit the U.S. Embassy in Athens website.

