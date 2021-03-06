U.S. Embassy in Athens Launches Video Series Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship Between Greece and USA

The United States Embassy in Athens has kicked off a video series targeting social media users, that will share the story of Greece’s friendship wit the United States over the past 200 years.

The video series os part of a year-long celebration which will include various events and partnerships between the Embassy and other American institutions in Greece.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has championed the bicentennial as a great opportunity to showcase the rich ties shared by the two nations that go beyond politics and military.

He launched his embassy’s plans on an interview on Greek national television in January, enthusiastically sharing plans that the Embassy will undertake.

The smartly done inaugural video features a montage of historic imagery and has, thus far, been received well on Facebook and Twitter, where the video has been shared. The video is in English, with Greek subtitles.

