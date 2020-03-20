U.S. Ambassador to Greece: Business (Almost) As Usual as He Meets Greece’s New President via Video

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt isn’t letting the Coronavirus pandemic curtail his important work, being the top American diplomat in a nation on the front lines of both the latest health epidemic, as well as an ongoing migration crisis.

Pyatt met the newly sworn in President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, by video conference today.

According to his Tweets, he conveyed the U.S.’s unbending commitment to Greece – during this challenging period and beyond.

“Just as the US stood with Greece through the Marshall Plan and the economic crisis, we will get through #COVID-19 together,” the Ambassador said.

The two shared ideas for the future to strengthen the U.S.-Greece relationship including deepening educational ties, countering the effects of climate change, and promoting women’s empowerment so other Greek women may have similar political breakthroughs.

The Ambassador included the trending Greek hashtag #menoumespiti (we stay home) which is widespread across all Greek social media platforms encouraging Greek stories stay home and help curb the spread of the virus.

