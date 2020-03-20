Home NewsGreece U.S. Ambassador to Greece: Business (Almost) As Usual as He Meets Greece’s New President via Video
GreeceNews

U.S. Ambassador to Greece: Business (Almost) As Usual as He Meets Greece’s New President via Video

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
U.S. Ambassador to Greece: Business (Almost) As Usual as He Meets Greece’s New President via Video

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt isn’t letting the Coronavirus pandemic curtail his important work, being the top American diplomat in a nation on the front lines of both the latest health epidemic, as well as an ongoing migration crisis.

Pyatt met the newly sworn in President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, by video conference today.

According to his Tweets, he conveyed the U.S.’s unbending commitment to Greece – during this challenging period and beyond.

“Just as the US stood with Greece through the Marshall Plan and the economic crisis, we will get through #COVID-19 together,” the Ambassador said.

The two shared ideas for the future to strengthen the U.S.-Greece relationship including deepening educational ties, countering the effects of climate change, and promoting women’s empowerment so other Greek women may have similar political breakthroughs.

The Ambassador included the trending Greek hashtag #menoumespiti (we stay home) which is widespread across all Greek social media platforms encouraging Greek stories stay home and help curb the spread of the virus.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

Students at this American University in Athens Aren’t...

State Department Issues Highest Warning to US Citizens:...

Coronavirus Claims Life of WWII Combat Veteran George...

Video Greeting (in English) by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew...

Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople Suspends Church Services Globally

After Church of Greece Refuses to Stop Sunday...

Greece on Lockdown: Commercial Shops Closing, New Arrivals...

Greece’s First Female President Sworn In

Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta: To Be Afraid or...

Citing Coronavirus Fears, All Greek Orthodox Churches in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.