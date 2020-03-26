U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt’s Video Message to American Citizens in Greece

The top American diplomat in Greece, Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, issued a video statement to all American citizens in Greece.

The Ambassador began his greeting highlighting and thanking Greek authorities for the fine work they are doing to maintain the spread of the virus in Greece.

He named various government ministers by name and shared some of their success stories in dealing with this virus.

He then outlined steps the Embassy is taking to stay in touch with American citizens in Greece.

“We are your 911,” he said to all American citizens, while encouraging them to register with the State Department’s secure website and promising them that they have an “open line” to the Embassy for support.

It is a mechanism, he said, that will be used to communicate with U.S. citizens in Greece.

He encouraged Americans that weren’t comfortable staying in Greece to get out as quickly as possible while viable commercial air connections still exist.

Watch Ambassador Pyatt’s video message here:

