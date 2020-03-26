Home NewsGreece U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt’s Video Message to American Citizens in Greece
GreeceNews

U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt’s Video Message to American Citizens in Greece

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt’s Video Message to American Citizens in Greece

The top American diplomat in Greece, Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, issued a video statement to all American citizens in Greece.

The Ambassador began his greeting highlighting and thanking Greek authorities for the fine work they are doing to maintain the spread of the virus in Greece.

He named various government ministers by name and shared some of their success stories in dealing with this virus.

He then outlined steps the Embassy is taking to stay in touch with American citizens in Greece.

“We are your 911,” he said to all American citizens, while encouraging them to register with the State Department’s secure website and promising them that they have an “open line” to the Embassy for support.

It is a mechanism, he said, that will be used to communicate with U.S. citizens in Greece.

He encouraged Americans that weren’t comfortable staying in Greece to get out as quickly as possible while viable commercial air connections still exist.

Watch Ambassador Pyatt’s video message here:

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

As NYC Becomes Epicenter of Coronavirus, New Yorkers...

Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn Shares Flowers of...

What ‘Lockdown’ Means in Greece

Denver AHEPA: 500 Meals for City’s Homeless During...

National Philoptochos Donates $50,000 for Homeless Feeding Programs

Olympic Games Postponed to 2021

Yale’s Nicholas Christakis Offers Powerful Messages on Coronavirus

After 150 Years, Athens’ Most Historic Hotel Closes...

New York City Issues Coronavirus Guidelines in City’s...

Aegean Airlines Cancels All International Flights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.