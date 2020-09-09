Home NewsGreece U.S. Airlines Have Already Added 2021 Athens Flights to their Schedules
U.S. Airlines Have Already Added 2021 Athens Flights to their Schedules

by Gregory Pappas
The summer of 2020 was a big disappointment for most Americans hoping to travel to Greece, given the European Union’s ban on U.S. travelers but major U.S. carriers are getting a head start on bookings for next summer, opening up 2021 flight schedules for booking.

United, American and Delta have each listed non-stop flights to Athens on their respective online booking websites for the Summer 2021 season.

Chicago-based United Airlines will launch their daily service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens on May 6, 2021.

Delta Airlines has added a daily flight from New York’s JFK International Airport to Athens beginning March 16 and a second daily flight, beginning May 27.

American Airlines has also added a Chicago to Athens non-stop beginning on May 4 and a Philadelphia to Athens flight on May 6. The airline had also previously announced that it would be adding a non-stop flight from JFK to Athens for the summer 2021 period but that flight has not appeared on American’s schedule.

Airlines are banking on Americans’ desire to travel abroad after months of travel bans to most of the world. Most have waived change fees, making booking early an attractive option to many.

