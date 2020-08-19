Turkey Threatens Biden, U.S. Will ‘Pay Price’ for Criticism of Erdogan

An adviser to Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the country’s top diplomat have both leveled threats against US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and threatened the United States that it will “pay the price” for criticism of Turkey.

The threats came after a video interview was made public with Biden in which he called Erdogan an “autocrat” and suggested that a “new approach” on America’s relations with Turkey was needed.

Turkish presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin slammed Biden on August 16, accusing him of ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy.

“The days of ordering Turkey around are over,” he said in a Tweet. “But if you still think you can, be our guest. You will pay the price.”

The guest reference could have been targeted to U.S. military bases in Turkey.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also had harsh words for Biden after meeting his counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling the Democratic Party candidate ignorant.

Speaking about Biden’s comments, Cavusoglu said: “It’s weird that someone this disinformed [sic] wants to run the country.”

