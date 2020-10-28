Trump Campaign Issues Statement on 80th Anniversary of Oxi Day

The Trump Campaign issued a statement commemorating the 80th anniversary of Oxi Day, the Greek national holiday that celebrates the occasion of Greece’s “No!” to Benito Mussolini in 1940.

The statement read: “The United States has been a stalwart ally and supporter of Greece since its independence in 1821. The U.S. and Greece have fought side by side in defense of freedom and liberty in multiple wars against tyranny and communism, including World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.

OXI (“No”) Day commemorates this day in 1940 when the Greek government answered “No” to a request by the Axis Powers to occupy Greece. Greece’s heroic determination to fight for liberty culminated in Greece’s defeat of Mussolini in World War II – the first Allied victory against the Axis Powers. Greece’s victory provided a symbol of hope throughout occupied Europe and around the world. Today, America celebrates its historic, reliable and strategic alliance with Greece and all her citizens.

