Trailer Released for “Man of God” Film About St. Nektarios

The trailer for “Man of God,” a film about late Greek Orthodox Saint Nektarios of Aegina, has been released by FEELGOOD Entertainment, a film production and distribution company active in Greece and Cyprus.

FEELGOOD has not specified a release date at the time of this article’s publication and a caption accompanying the trailer on YouTube reads (translated from Greek) “Coming to theaters in 2021.”

“Man of God” depicts the trails and tribulations of St. Nektarios as he bears the unjust hatred of his enemies while preaching the word of God. Nektarios was stripped of his church and exiled from Egypt but continued to care for the poor, teach peasant girls to read and write and established a convent on the Greek island of Aegina which continues to attract visitors.

The film is directed by Yelena Popovic and stars Aris Servetalis as Nektarios. The picture also features Mickey Rourke who portrays a man miraculously healed by Nektarios. Rourke was nominated for an Academy Award in 2009 for “The Wrestler.”

Filming took place in various locations relevant to Nektarios’ life including on Aegina and in the Aretaeio Hospital of central Athens where he died.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update