Traditional Vasilopita Baked Fresh in NY’s Most Iconic Greek Bakery and Shipped Anywhere in the Continental USA

Available now, to make your holidays a bit easier, homemade, authentic, traditional Greek Vasilopita or St. Basil’s Bread, available for shipment to any address in the continental United States.

The staple dessert in every Greek home during the holidays and particularly on New Years eve and day, Saint Basil’s Cake is commonly shared amongst family members on New Year’s Day and always contains a hidden coin.

As a piece is cut for every family member present at the New Year’s gathering, the slice that contains the coin will bring the lucky person good luck for the whole year. The tradition behind this special cake dates back centuries and is a beautiful story to be shared with family and friends during the holidays.

Olive Grove Market has partnering with Pi Bakerie in SoHo, one of New York City’s most celebrated Greek bakeries, owned by the same proprietors of the iconic Artopolis Bakery in Astoria that has been baking the most traditional Greek baked goods for decades.

Their traditional Vasilopita recipe has been passed from one generation of Greek bakers to the next, providing a taste of Greece to countless families. Ingredients are 100% organic and each Vasilopita is made to order, by the hands of expert bakers.

The Vasilopita is offered in 3 sizes and on a pre-order basis. All orders must be placed by midnight EST, December 17, 2020.

To partake in the tradition, Vasilopita cakes will include a replica of a traditional Gold Lyra coin and will be shipped in a protective box, guaranteed to arrive fresh, in time for New Year’s Eve.

Complete the traditional Greek “trifecta” and add a pound of Melomakarona and Kourambiedes and voila, you’ve got the makings of a Greek holiday table!

