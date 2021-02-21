Tourism Minister: Greece Plans to Open for all Vaccinated, Negative Tested Individuals

Striking a positive note for the fate of “Greek Summer 2021,” Greece’s Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis shared his country’s plans to open its borders for the 2021 tourist season.

In a radio interview with Thema Radio, Theoharis clarified numerous rumors that have been circulating that the country will be open to any visitor from any country who can produce either a vaccination certificate, or a negative molecular Covid-19 test upon entry into the country.

“The prerequisite for an individual to travel to our country will be a negative molecular test or a certificate of vaccination,” Theoharis said in the radio interview, adding that if someone is hesitant to show their vaccination certificate when entering Greece, they can present a negative coronavirus test.

Greece has already launched a plan with Israel to allow a travel free zone between the countries.

Theoharis noted in the interview that plans are evolving by the day and new measures will be introduced in the coming days and weeks, to allow the tourism sector time to plan for the season.

Featured photo: Image by Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update