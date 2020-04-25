Tourism Minister: Greece Could be Open to Certain Countries by July

Greece’s Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis was interviewed on BBC and stated that he believed the country could be open for tourists from certain countries by July at the earliest.

Asked how soon Greece could be open to welcome visitors from abroad, Theoharis deferred to the advice of health experts but he said that the country hopes to be open by July, pending bilateral agreements with certain countries that will allow their nationals to visit Greece.

“We are currently in the process of setting up the protocols that will be submitted to the committee of experts and we hope that they will be able to give us their go ahead to open up gradually,” he explained.

“We need to aim some time in July to be able to open up. This cannot be with every source country, with every destination, I acknowledge that, but at least we have to try to open with some countries the bilateral communication and travel.”

BBC Interview with Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also got behind the push to open borders as soon as possible and called on the European Commission to come up with a plan to resume travel “as soon as possible.”

Speaking at the EU Council, Mitsotakis said the EU single market is not there only to serve free movement of goods but also the movement of people.

“We need to reach common understanding as to movement of people,” he said, adding that backing tourism in Europe’s south is “demonstrable” support.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.