Tour Ancient Greece via Assassin’s Creed Odyssey With the American School, Ubisoft

On Thursday, May 6, at 5:30pm EST, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens is offering readers of The Pappas Post complimentary access to an immersive digital experience — touring through ancient Greece via Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a video game featuring a virtual world created in part using American School research.

The tour will be led by Dr. John Camp, Director of the Athenian Agora Excavations at the American School, and Dr. Stéphanie-Anne Ruatta, Historian at Ubisoft Québec.

This special event is part of the American School’s 2021 Virtual Gala and can be accessed by clicking here.

George Orfanakos, Executive Director at the American School, said that the virtual tour serves as a testament to improvements in technology and the importance of his school’s research.

”The wonderful thing about advancements in technology is that we don’t just have to tell people to read about ancient Greece; now we can actually take you there!” Orfanakos told The Pappas Post. “The amazing work done by Ubisoft, that was based in part by research done at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, shows why our work matters.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the 11th major installment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Set in the years 431–422 BC, the game’s plot tells a mythological history of the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. Players control a male or female mercenary who fights on both sides of the conflict as they attempt to find their family.

