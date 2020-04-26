Toula Defies Her Father, Trolls Donald Trump: Windex Isn’t a Cure for Everything, After All

The entire world heard (and saw) the President of the United States turn to his medical expert and ask if an injection of disinfectant might kill the Coronavirus.

Trump’s comments in question came shortly after a presentation by William N. Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, about how heat and humidity could impact the spread of COVID-19 during the summer months.

Bryan mentioned a recent, non-peer-reviewed study that showed how disinfectants and sunlight could kill the coronavirus on non-porous surfaces such as counters or door handles.

Bryan’s presentation focused on how light and disinfectants affected the coronavirus on surfaces.

But when Trump took the podium, he started talking about what would happen if light and disinfectants were “brought inside the body” to fight the virus.

Here’s the official White House transcript of Trump’s remarks.

All hell broke loose online as the world reacted in horror— and in jest. And Greeks joined in the fun, creating a host of memes reminding the world what Gus Portokalos taught us all.

Windex too, that window cleaner that— according to Mr. Portokalos of My Big Fat Greek Wedding fame— will kill anything.

Numerous memes appeared on social media showing the Greek father from the film carrying a bottle of Windex.

But the ultimate trolling of Trump came from the film’s creator and star herself, Nia Vardalos.

She shared a photo of herself carrying a bottle of Windex with the words “not medicine” on her Facebook and Instagram pages to the laughter of her tens of thousands of followers.

So there you have it, Toula is all grown up now and isn’t afraid to tell her father— and the President of the United States— that Windex won’t work.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.