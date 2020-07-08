Home NewsGreece Touching Story of Rescued Seal in Greece Captured on Video
GreeceNews

Touching Story of Rescued Seal in Greece Captured on Video

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Monk Seal

A touching story of an abandoned baby seal found on the seashore in Greece has been shared by thousands of people on social media from The Dodo, a site that shares animal rescue stories.

It is estimated that only about 250-300 seals of the species, called the Mediterranean monk seal or Monachus monachus, reside in Greek waters.

The Mediterranean monk seal prefers rocky and inaccessible shores on the islands or adjacent areas, and are thus found on the Sporades, Northwest Cyclades, Ionian and Dodecanese islands. 

They live only in clean, non-polluted waters, so the presence of the Monachus monachus seal in Greece is an indication of the health of the sea environment and part of its rich biodiversity.

The seal was rescued and nursed before being returned to the sea by MOm/Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection of the Monk Seal.

The Dodo shared the story of the abandoned seal, which immediately went viral with tens of thousands of views and shares.

MOm/Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection it the Monk Seal also published its own video story.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Hoping to Salvage 2020 Tourist Season, Greece Launches...

Delta Airlines Cancels July Athens Flights

Proposal to Archdiocese to Set Age Limits on...

Award-Winning Documentary Film “Olympia” to Premiere via Facebook...

Russian Orthodox Church Adds Its Voice: ‘Unacceptable’ to...

Air Canada First North American Airline to Resume...

Hellenic Film Society Pivots to Virtual Greek Film...

In Lieu of Fourth of July Celebration, US...

U.S. Sends Powerful Message to Turkey: Leave Hagia...

U.S. Travelers Restricted from Entry into EU; Australia,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.