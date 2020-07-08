Touching Story of Rescued Seal in Greece Captured on Video

A touching story of an abandoned baby seal found on the seashore in Greece has been shared by thousands of people on social media from The Dodo, a site that shares animal rescue stories.

It is estimated that only about 250-300 seals of the species, called the Mediterranean monk seal or Monachus monachus, reside in Greek waters.

The Mediterranean monk seal prefers rocky and inaccessible shores on the islands or adjacent areas, and are thus found on the Sporades, Northwest Cyclades, Ionian and Dodecanese islands.

They live only in clean, non-polluted waters, so the presence of the Monachus monachus seal in Greece is an indication of the health of the sea environment and part of its rich biodiversity.

The seal was rescued and nursed before being returned to the sea by MOm/Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection of the Monk Seal.

The Dodo shared the story of the abandoned seal, which immediately went viral with tens of thousands of views and shares.

MOm/Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection it the Monk Seal also published its own video story.

