Top Greek Singers Release Ode to Italian Neighbors

A team of top Greek singers and entertainers made productive use of their time during lockdown and created a beautiful ode to their neighbors in Italy.

“Only a blue sea separates us,” Glykeria begins the song, which continues with a series of Greece’s biggest names in music including Giannis Kotsiras, Melina Kana, George Dalaras and Melina Aslanidou.

Stelios Fotiadis wrote the song which talks about the friendship Greeks and Italians share, “walking hand in hand in the uphill struggle,” sings Giannis Kotsiras.

“Have courage, we love you, Italian brothers, friends,” sings George Dalaras.

“Watching the drama unfold in neighboring Italy, I wrote this song from my heart,” said Fotiadis, who is one of Greece’s most successful, prolific and accomplished musical composers.

“We dedicate this song, called ‘Fratelli, Amici Italiani’ (Italian Brothers, Friends), to our Italian friends— to the hero doctors, nurses and medical workers,” Fotiadis said.

Participating vocalists in the song include: Melina Aslanidou, Vangelis Germanos, Glykeria, Fotini Darra, Giannis Zouganelis, Melina Kana, the group Kitrina Podilata, Giannis Kotsiras and George Dalaras.

The lyrics are a beautiful ode to shared experiences and a common heritage, including visits to the Greek islands and walking hand-in-hand at the Trevi Fountain.

The song ends with a beautiful chorus sang by the Spyros Lambrou Children’s Choir. Music was provided by the Philharmonic Orchestra of Volos.

The proceeds from income that the song generates from views and donations will benefit Circolo Hospital and Macchi Foundation in Varese, in northern Italy, one of the hardest hit COVID-19 regions in the world.

