Tom Hanks Tweets New Year Greetings as Citizen of “all of Greece”

Hollywood legend— and the newest citizen of Greece— started off the new year sending Greek holiday greetings to his millions of fans and social media followers.

The 61-year old actor, who was bestowed honorary Greek citizenship by a special decree by the country’s President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, sent New Year greetings via his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The post shows a shadow of himself against an Ancient Greek statue with the text:

“Starting 2020 as an honorary citizen of all of Greece. Kronia Pola (more or less Happy Year).

The posts have been welcomed by tens of thousands of adoring fans of the actor, who is well-known for his love of Greece.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

