Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks announced via a Tweet that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The couple, both 63 years old, were in Australia for the pre-production of a new Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

In the film, two-time Oscar winner Hanks plays Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In his announcement, he said:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.