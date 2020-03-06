Home NewsGreek World Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Kick Off Greece 2021 Bicentennial Events
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Kick Off Greece 2021 Bicentennial Events

by Gregory Pappas
The committee that will organize and plan bicentennial events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Greek independence launched their first public endorsement video— in Hollywood style.

Hollywood power-couple Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson shared a video announcing their excitement about the upcoming celebrations.

“We hope that you will all join us in celebrating what’s to come for this amazing, amazing event,” Wilson said.

“Greece: the land of beauty, the land of democracy, the land of great thinkers [and] the land of a wonderful people,” Tom Hanks added.

The couple regularly vacation on the island of Antiparos, where they own a home. Their family of four received honorary Greek citizenship in December 2019 .

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos issued the honorary naturalization proclamation, granting citizenship to the 63-year-old actor, his wife and their two sons, Chester (Chet) and Truman Theodore.

The honor came in recognition of the family’s efforts to help during the deadly wildfires that killed more than 100 people outside Athens in July 2018.

